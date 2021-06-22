Head of Pernod Ricard Asia: business is recovering

"Today I am proud to tell you that despite the pandemic and the many uncertainties we have to navigate through, our business is resilient, rebounding and continuing its transformation," said Pernod Ricard Asia Chairman and CEO Philippe Guettat on a company YouTube presentation. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-94LTiijnE)

In April, Pernod had said it expected 10% organic profit growth for its 2020/2021 financial year after strong demand in its key U.S. and Chinese markets helped the French spirits group beat third quarter sales forecasts.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)