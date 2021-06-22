Log in
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
Head of Pernod Ricard Asia: business is recovering

06/22/2021 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of single malt scotch whisky The Glenlivet, part of the Pernod Ricard group, are pictured in a shop near Lausanne

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the Asian division of French drinks group Pernod Ricard said on a company presentation that Pernod's Asian unit was rebounding, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today I am proud to tell you that despite the pandemic and the many uncertainties we have to navigate through, our business is resilient, rebounding and continuing its transformation," said Pernod Ricard Asia Chairman and CEO Philippe Guettat on a company YouTube presentation. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-94LTiijnE)

In April, Pernod had said it expected 10% organic profit growth for its 2020/2021 financial year after strong demand in its key U.S. and Chinese markets helped the French spirits group beat third quarter sales forecasts.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 724 M 10 390 M 10 390 M
Net income 2021 1 347 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
Net Debt 2021 7 527 M 8 965 M 8 965 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 46 845 M 55 808 M 55 792 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 18 776
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 180,72 €
Last Close Price 179,60 €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD14.54%55 808
DIAGEO PLC21.16%111 480
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-6.80%34 313
THAI BEVERAGE-3.40%13 255
RÉMY COINTREAU9.72%9 957
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-0.28%4 023