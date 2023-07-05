Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 2 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (63.4%): Absolut (12.4 million cases sold in 2021/22), Jameson (10.4 million), Ballantine's (9.1 million), Malibu (4.9 million), Havana Club (4.6 million), Chivas Regal (4.6 million), Ricard (4.5 million), Beefeater (3.7 million), Martell (2.5 million) and other (2.8 million; The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët brands); - local strategic brands' spirits (17.9%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, Pastis 51 and Clan Campbell brands, etc.; - speciality brand's craft spirits (5.6%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.; - strategic wines (4.5%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands; - other (8.6%). At the end of June 2022, the group has 96 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.2%), Americas (29.3%) and other (41.5%).