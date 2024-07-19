Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 2 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (63.4%): Absolut (12.7 million cases sold in 2022/23), Jameson (10.7 million), Ballantine's (8.8 million), Chivas Regal (5.1 million), Malibu (4.7 million), Ricard (4.4 million), Havana Club (4.3 million), Beefeater (3.7 million), Martell (2.4 million), The Glenlivet (1.6 million), Mumm (0.6 million), Royal Salute (0.3 million) and Perrier-Jouët (0.3 million); - local strategic brands' spirits (17.7%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, Pastis 51 and Clan Campbell brands, etc.; - speciality brand's craft spirits (6.2%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.; - strategic wines (3.9%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands; - other (8.8%). At the end of June 2023, the group has 96 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.5%), Americas (28.7%) and other (42.8%).