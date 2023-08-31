  1. Markets
  5. Pernod Ricard : A lukewarm outlook
PERNOD RICARD

PERNOD RICARD

Equities RI FR0000120693

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:01 2023-08-31 am EDT Intraday chart for Pernod Ricard 5-day change 1st Jan Change
181.20 EUR -6.74% -5.53% -1.39%
07:14pm FTSE 100 Ends Negative Month on Subdued Note DJ

PERNOD RICARD : A lukewarm outlook

Today at 01:34 pm

Latest news about Pernod Ricard

PERNOD RICARD : A lukewarm outlook Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Ends Negative Month on Subdued Note DJ
PERNOD RICARD : RBC remains Neutral MD
FTSE 100 down amid stubborn US inflation AN
Global markets live: Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Chewy, Baidu, Amazon... ZB
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08/31/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
French Stocks Flat Amid Expectations of Higher Inflation in August MT
PERNOD RICARD : UBS remains Neutral MD
Pernod Ricard SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
PERNOD RICARD : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating MD
PERNOD RICARD : RBC remains Neutral MD
PERNOD RICARD : Buy rating from Jefferies MD
European Midday Briefing: Core Inflation Eases as Expected DJ
European shares rise as UBS lifts financials; set for monthly fall RE
PERNOD RICARD : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating MD
Pernod Ricard Shares Fall After Mixed Fiscal Year 2023 Results DJ
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mixed DJ
European shares open higher as UBS lifts financials RE
Transcript : Pernod Ricard SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 31, 2023 CI
Pernod Ricard to Launch EUR800 Million Buyback After Rise in Profit, Sales -- Update DJ
Pernod Ricard Reports Growth in FY23 Net Profit, Sales MT
Pernod Ricard Backs Midterm Targets After Fiscal Year 2023 Sales Rose on Pricing DJ
Pernod Ricard annual results beat view, eyes soft Q1 in China, US RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Sentiment Seen Ahead of U.S. Inflation Metric, Jobs Data DJ
Pernod Ricard Appoints Executive Committee to Replace Executive Board MT

Company Profile

Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 2 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (63.4%): Absolut (12.4 million cases sold in 2021/22), Jameson (10.4 million), Ballantine's (9.1 million), Malibu (4.9 million), Havana Club (4.6 million), Chivas Regal (4.6 million), Ricard (4.5 million), Beefeater (3.7 million), Martell (2.5 million) and other (2.8 million; The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët brands); - local strategic brands' spirits (17.9%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, Pastis 51 and Clan Campbell brands, etc.; - speciality brand's craft spirits (5.6%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.; - strategic wines (4.5%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands; - other (8.6%). At the end of June 2022, the group has 96 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.2%), Americas (29.3%) and other (41.5%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
01:30am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Pernod Ricard

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
194.30EUR
Average target price
219.54EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.99%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD
Chart Analysis Pernod Ricard
-1.39% 54 307 M $
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Brown-Forman Corporation
+1.48% 31 918 M $
DIAGEO PLC
Chart Analysis Diageo plc
-9.25% 94 898 M $
THAI BEVERAGE
Chart Analysis Thai Beverage
-16.79% 10 800 M $
RÉMY COINTREAU
Chart Analysis Rémy Cointreau
-9.30% 8 134 M $
EMPERADOR INC.
Chart Analysis Emperador Inc.
+1.46% 5 785 M $
ZJLD GROUP INC
Chart Analysis ZJLD Group Inc
 0.00% 3 656 M $
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Chart Analysis MGP Ingredients, Inc.
+14.45% 2 668 M $
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED
Chart Analysis Radico Khaitan Limited
+24.62% 2 036 M $
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC
Chart Analysis Fevertree Drinks PLC
+27.35% 1 952 M $
Other Distillers & Wineries
