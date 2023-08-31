Equities RI FR0000120693
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:01 2023-08-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|181.20 EUR
|-6.74%
|-5.53%
|-1.39%
PERNOD RICARD : A lukewarm outlook
Today at 01:34 pm
Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 2 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (63.4%): Absolut (12.4 million cases sold in 2021/22), Jameson (10.4 million), Ballantine's (9.1 million), Malibu (4.9 million), Havana Club (4.6 million), Chivas Regal (4.6 million), Ricard (4.5 million), Beefeater (3.7 million), Martell (2.5 million) and other (2.8 million; The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët brands); - local strategic brands' spirits (17.9%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, Pastis 51 and Clan Campbell brands, etc.; - speciality brand's craft spirits (5.6%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.; - strategic wines (4.5%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands; - other (8.6%). At the end of June 2022, the group has 96 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.2%), Americas (29.3%) and other (41.5%).
SectorDistillers & Wineries
01:30am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
194.30EUR
Average target price
219.54EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.99%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.39%
|54 307 M $
|+1.48%
|31 918 M $
|-9.25%
|94 898 M $
|-16.79%
|10 800 M $
|-9.30%
|8 134 M $
|+1.46%
|5 785 M $
|0.00%
|3 656 M $
|+14.45%
|2 668 M $
|+24.62%
|2 036 M $
|+27.35%
|1 952 M $