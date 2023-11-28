By Mauro Orru



Pernod Ricard named Conor McQuaid to succeed Ann Mukherjee as chief executive of the group's business in the U.S. and Canada.

The French drinks group said McQuaid, a 25-year veteran of the company, would take the helm on Jan. 1.

McQuaid most recently served as executive vice president for sustainability and responsibility, communications and public affairs and as a member of Pernod Ricard's executive committee.

