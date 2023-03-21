Pernod Ricard Buys Majority Stake in US Flavored Whiskey Brand Skrewball

By Adria Calatayud

Pernod Ricard SA said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a majority stake in U.S. whiskey brand Skrewball as it seeks to boost its portfolio of flavored whiskeys.

Skrewball, which makes a peanut butter-flavored whiskey, was founded in 2018 by Steven and Brittany Yeng and sold more than half-a-million nine-liter cases in 2022, Pernod Ricard said.

The French distiller--which makes Absolut vodka, Jameson whiskey and Martell cognac--said flavored whiskey is one of the fastest-growing spirits categories in the U.S., representing a quarter of overall whiskey sales.

The acquisition comes after Pernod Ricard's launch of flavored whiskey Jameson Orange last year, it said.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

