  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:20 2023-03-20 pm EDT
200.60 EUR   +0.78%
03:38aPernod Ricard Buys Majority Stake in US Flavored Whiskey Brand Skrewball
DJ
03/17Pernod Ricard : North America Webcast
PU
03/08PERNOD RICARD : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pernod Ricard Buys Majority Stake in US Flavored Whiskey Brand Skrewball

03/21/2023 | 03:38am EDT
By Adria Calatayud


Pernod Ricard SA said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a majority stake in U.S. whiskey brand Skrewball as it seeks to boost its portfolio of flavored whiskeys.

Skrewball, which makes a peanut butter-flavored whiskey, was founded in 2018 by Steven and Brittany Yeng and sold more than half-a-million nine-liter cases in 2022, Pernod Ricard said.

The French distiller--which makes Absolut vodka, Jameson whiskey and Martell cognac--said flavored whiskey is one of the fastest-growing spirits categories in the U.S., representing a quarter of overall whiskey sales.

The acquisition comes after Pernod Ricard's launch of flavored whiskey Jameson Orange last year, it said.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 0337ET

Financials
Sales 2023 12 133 M 12 997 M 12 997 M
Net income 2023 2 441 M 2 615 M 2 615 M
Net Debt 2023 9 162 M 9 814 M 9 814 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 51 380 M 55 040 M 55 040 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,99x
EV / Sales 2024 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 19 480
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 200,60 €
Average target price 217,45 €
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot EVP-Finance, IT & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Kory Beth Sorenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD9.17%55 040
DIAGEO PLC-3.55%95 366
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.02%29 626
THAI BEVERAGE-7.30%11 892
RÉMY COINTREAU6.85%8 878
EMPERADOR INC.-1.70%5 899