Pernod Ricard

Equities

RI

FR0000120693

Distillers & Wineries

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:39:31 2024-07-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
127.1 EUR +0.16% Intraday chart for Pernod Ricard -2.98% -20.41%
09:16am PERNOD RICARD : EPS cut (2023: -3.1%, 2024: -9.6%) Alphavalue
Jul. 08 That's not so bad, is it?
Latest news about Pernod Ricard

PERNOD RICARD : EPS cut (2023: -3.1%, 2024: -9.6%) Alphavalue
That's not so bad, is it?
PERNOD RICARD : UBS remains Neutral ZD
Europe's top cognac makers will attend China meeting on anti-dumping probe - source RE
PERNOD RICARD : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock CF
PERNOD RICARD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Pernod Ricard: 'Responsible Host' certification program CF
PERNOD RICARD : Jefferies confirms its Buy recommendation CF
UBS Cuts Pernod Ricard PT, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
PERNOD RICARD : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral ZD
PERNOD RICARD : UBS reduces its target price CF
PERNOD RICARD : Barclays keeps a Sell rating ZD
PERNOD RICARD : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
PERNOD RICARD : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
PERNOD RICARD : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating ZD
Indian whisky maker Allied Blenders up 13% in debut trade RE
Pernod Ricard: concert Paul Ricard over 15% of share capital CF
PERNOD RICARD : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
Oddo BHF Trims Pernod Ricard PT, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
PERNOD RICARD : Oddo BHF slightly reduces its target CF
Chinese liquor makers endeavour to give Westerners a taste for baijiu RE
CAC40: starts the week on the right foot, approaches 7700pts CF
PERNOD RICARD : Buy rating from Bernstein ZD
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Upgrades Pernod Ricard to Buy from Add, Lowers PT MT
Pernod Ricard: Wellington Mngt falls below 5% of share capital CF

Company Profile

Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 2 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (63.4%): Absolut (12.7 million cases sold in 2022/23), Jameson (10.7 million), Ballantine's (8.8 million), Chivas Regal (5.1 million), Malibu (4.7 million), Ricard (4.4 million), Havana Club (4.3 million), Beefeater (3.7 million), Martell (2.4 million), The Glenlivet (1.6 million), Mumm (0.6 million), Royal Salute (0.3 million) and Perrier-Jouët (0.3 million); - local strategic brands' spirits (17.7%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, Pastis 51 and Clan Campbell brands, etc.; - speciality brand's craft spirits (6.2%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.; - strategic wines (3.9%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands; - other (8.8%). At the end of June 2023, the group has 96 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.5%), Americas (28.7%) and other (42.8%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
2024-07-16 - Détachement de for dividende intermédiaire
Related indices
CAC 40 , Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Pernod Ricard

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
126.9 EUR
Average target price
157.2 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.92%
Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi.
PERNOD RICARD Stock Pernod Ricard
-20.59% 34.29B
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
-13.03% 70.31B
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
-14.29% 8.27B
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
-11.65% 4.95B
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-37.04% 3.97B
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
-23.12% 3.24B
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Stock Radico Khaitan Limited
+0.53% 2.67B
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC Stock Fevertree Drinks PLC
-3.42% 1.51B
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-29.16% 1.54B
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Takara Holdings Inc.
-10.94% 1.33B
Other Distillers & Wineries
