Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Pernod Ricard    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pernod Ricard : España Adds St. Petroni Vermouth to its Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

Spain's market leader in wine & spirits takes a majority stake in the Galician producer of St. Petroni and expands to a new category, vermouth

Pernod Ricard España announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Vermutería de Galicia, adding St. Petroni to Pernod Ricard's brand portfolio. The renowned craft vermouth brand, created in 2014 and produced in Padrón, in the northern region of Galicia, draws its inspiration from nature and is made with Albariño grapes and 29 selected herbs and botanicals, resulting in a product with exquisite flavours.

This addition to Pernod Ricard España's portfolio forms part of the Group's Transform & Accelerate strategic plan, which notably involves the active management of its brand portfolio. By entering a new category, the Spanish affiliate is demonstrating its clear commitment to its continued growth within the highly strategic aperitif segment.

Guillaume Girard-Reydet, CEO of Pernod Ricard España, said, 'With St. Petroni, we are starting a new and exciting journey by adding to Pernod Ricard España's portfolio its first vermouth, entering into a category that will help us to strengthen our presence in the aperitif segment. Partnering with unique local brands is part of our culture and tradition. Our entire teams and organisations are committed to work hand in hand to further grow the brand, as we have done in the past with Ruavieja.'

Cristina Codesido, founder and Managing Director of Vermutería de Galicia, said 'I firmly believe that this alliance will enable us to reach new heights, not only in promoting the essence of St. Petroni, but also in promoting Galicia's rich land and culture, by leveraging Pernod Ricard España's strong distribution network. Pernod Ricard is the ideal partner with whom to continue our expansion, due to its great respect for the roots and unique values of our brand, which will continue to inspire everything we do as we open this new chapter.'

Three varieties of St. Petroni, using centuries-old, traditional maceration methods, have joined Pernod Ricard's comprehensive brand portfolio: Vermu Rojo, Vermu Blanco and Bitter.

Pernod Ricard and St. Petroni share not only a passion for the finest wines and spirits, but also a deep respect for roots and traditions. With this partnership, Pernod Ricard España is once again investing in local brands and particularly in the region of Padrón, where it already produces its iconic local liqueur brand, Ruavieja.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 16:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PERNOD RICARD
12:45pPERNOD RICARD : España Adds St. Petroni Vermouth to its Portfolio
PU
12:03pPERNOD RICARD : Espana Buys Majority Stake in Vermuteria De Galicia
DJ
11:31aPERNOD RICARD : España Adds St. Petroni Vermouth to Its Portfolio
BU
04:25aPERNOD RICARD : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:25aPERNOD RICARD : Successfully Completes a US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three....
PU
02:01aPERNOD RICARD : Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three T..
BU
09/28PERNOD RICARD : TREASURIES-Yields take a breather ahead of presidential debate
RE
09/28PERNOD RICARD : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/28PERNOD RICARD : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
09/28PERNOD RICARD : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 404 M 9 858 M 9 858 M
Net income 2021 1 424 M 1 671 M 1 671 M
Net Debt 2021 7 686 M 9 015 M 9 015 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 35 602 M 41 494 M 41 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 18 776
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 149,23 €
Last Close Price 135,95 €
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-14.71%41 494
DIAGEO PLC-16.42%80 297
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION10.21%34 990
THAI BEVERAGE-33.15%10 881
RÉMY COINTREAU41.28%8 988
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC9.41%3 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group