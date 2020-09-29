Pernod Ricard : España Adds St. Petroni Vermouth to its Portfolio

Spain's market leader in wine & spirits takes a majority stake in the Galician producer of St. Petroni and expands to a new category, vermouth

Pernod Ricard España announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Vermutería de Galicia, adding St. Petroni to Pernod Ricard's brand portfolio. The renowned craft vermouth brand, created in 2014 and produced in Padrón, in the northern region of Galicia, draws its inspiration from nature and is made with Albariño grapes and 29 selected herbs and botanicals, resulting in a product with exquisite flavours.

This addition to Pernod Ricard España's portfolio forms part of the Group's Transform & Accelerate strategic plan, which notably involves the active management of its brand portfolio. By entering a new category, the Spanish affiliate is demonstrating its clear commitment to its continued growth within the highly strategic aperitif segment.

Guillaume Girard-Reydet, CEO of Pernod Ricard España, said, 'With St. Petroni, we are starting a new and exciting journey by adding to Pernod Ricard España's portfolio its first vermouth, entering into a category that will help us to strengthen our presence in the aperitif segment. Partnering with unique local brands is part of our culture and tradition. Our entire teams and organisations are committed to work hand in hand to further grow the brand, as we have done in the past with Ruavieja.'

Cristina Codesido, founder and Managing Director of Vermutería de Galicia, said 'I firmly believe that this alliance will enable us to reach new heights, not only in promoting the essence of St. Petroni, but also in promoting Galicia's rich land and culture, by leveraging Pernod Ricard España's strong distribution network. Pernod Ricard is the ideal partner with whom to continue our expansion, due to its great respect for the roots and unique values of our brand, which will continue to inspire everything we do as we open this new chapter.'

Three varieties of St. Petroni, using centuries-old, traditional maceration methods, have joined Pernod Ricard's comprehensive brand portfolio: Vermu Rojo, Vermu Blanco and Bitter.

Pernod Ricard and St. Petroni share not only a passion for the finest wines and spirits, but also a deep respect for roots and traditions. With this partnership, Pernod Ricard España is once again investing in local brands and particularly in the region of Padrón, where it already produces its iconic local liqueur brand, Ruavieja.