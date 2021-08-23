Log in
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
Pernod Ricard : FY21 Full-Year Sales and Results

08/23/2021
Article 23/08/2021

Invitation - Wednesday 1 September 2021

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hélène de Tissot, EVP Finance, IT & Operations, will present Pernod Ricard's Full Year Sales and Results of FY21 during a video webcast.

Agenda, CEST (Paris time):
07:30am Slides available on this website, www.pernod-ricard.com
09:00am Webcast will be available in the Investor section of the website

Or (ENG): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zr4tndw3/lan/en
Or (FR): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zr4tndw3/lan/fr

If you have any questions to ask, you will need to dial in:

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928338 (Confirmation Code: 9933299)
USA: +1 646 741 3167 (Confirmation Code: 9933299)
France (in French): +33 (0)170700781 (Confirmation Code: 1157225)

(Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time)



Pernod Ricard Contact
Emmanuel Vouin, Head of Group External Engagement
+33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
