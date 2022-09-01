Pernod Ricard : FY22 Full-year Sales and Results

Price/mix was +5% on Strategic Brands. Q4 Sales were €2,295m, +14% organic growth. FY22 delivered record Sales with market share gains in most markets , while leveraging our wide portfolio and geographical breadth and achieving price increases across all markets, of mid single digit on average . Sales were driven by strong recovery of the On-trade, resilience in the Off-trade and rapid rebound in Travel Retail , albeit passenger traffic still subdued in China. Dynamism in Must-Win Markets was strong , notably India +26% and Travel Retail +48%, with USA +8% and China +5%. FY22 recorded outstanding performance across Europe, Africa, Central and South America.

FY22 PRO1 grew +19%, to €3,024m (+25% reported) delivering organic operating margin expansion of +52bps:

Gross margin expanded +12bps as price, mix and fixed cost absorption offset COGS increases

as price, mix and fixed cost absorption offset COGS increases A&P ratio at c. 16% of Sales , with dynamic allocation between brands, markets and activities

, with dynamic allocation between brands, markets and activities Structure costs: purposeful increase, notably recruitments to support our digital

purposeful increase, notably recruitments to support our digital transformation

Positive FX impact on PRO of c. +€160m thanks mostly to USD and CNY appreciation versus EUR.

Recurring effective tax rate at 23.2%.

Group share of Net PRO was €2,124m, +32% reported vs. FY21.

Group share of Net Profit was €1,996m, +53% reported, a very strong increase thanks to Profit from Recurring Operations growth, reduced financial expenses and positive FX impact.

FY22 recorded a record high cash generation with Recurring Free Cash Flow at €1,926m.

The cost of debt averaged 2.3% vs. 2.8% in FY21, thanks to successful bond debt refinancing.

Net debt increased by €1,205m vs. 30 June 2021 to €8,657m mainly explained by M&A cash-out and share buyback of c. €750m executed during the year. Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average FX rates2 stood at 2.4x at 30 June 2022.

Return to shareholders is accelerating with:

A proposed dividend of €4.12, an increase of +32% vs. FY21

Starting our new fiscal year with very healthy trade inventory levels across regions, in a context remaining volatile, we expect for FY23:

Dynamic, broad based Net Sales growth , on a normalizing comparison basis, with a good start to Q1;

, on a normalizing comparison basis, with a good start to Q1; Intense focus on revenue growth management and operational efficiencies in a high inflationary environment;

in a high inflationary environment; A&P ratio at c. 16% of Net Sales , with improved ROI;

, with improved ROI; Continuing investments in structure , notably supporting the rapid deployment of the Conviviality Platform;

, notably supporting the rapid deployment of the Conviviality Platform; Increased Capex at c. 7% of Net Sales and Strategic Inventories to fuel future growth;

at c. 7% of Net Sales and Strategic Inventories to fuel future growth; €500m to €750m share buyback , following our financial policy priorities;

, following our financial policy priorities; Significant positive currency effect expected for FY233.

1 Profit from Recurring Operations

2 Based on average EUR/USD rate: 1.13

3 Assuming USD/EUR at 1.00 (spot rate as at 22nd Aug)

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

"Three words summarize Pernod Ricard's excellent performance in FY22: record, balanced and

sustainable.

FY22 was a record year in many respects. Our Sales broke the symbolic milestone of €10 billion with our fastest growth rate in over 30 years, delivering a record €3 billion profit from recurring operations at a record operating margin of 28.3%.

FY22's performance was also very well balanced. Growth was driven by all regions, categories, price points and channels, with a comparable contribution from both mature and emerging markets.

Most importantly, our performance was sustainable thanks to the real progress we've made on delivering our strategic roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place".

There has definitely been a newfound appreciation for conviviality since the Covid outbreak and I would like to take this opportunity to praise our teams whose commitment has never wavered, and who continue to play a key role in facilitating convivial experiences with our brands around the world.

While we are faced with a challenging and volatile environment, I am confident that our unique competitive advantages and the rapid deployment of our digital transformation will enable us to deliver our FY23 to FY25 medium-term financial framework."