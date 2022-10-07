Advanced search
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:14 2022-10-07 am EDT
184.35 EUR   -0.27%
Pernod Ricard Gets India Tax Demand of Nearly $250 Million, Reuters Reports

10/07/2022 | 08:44am EDT
--French distiller Pernod Ricard SA could face a $244 million tax bill from the Indian government for allegedly undervaluing imports of concentrate for more than a decade, Reuters reports, citing an unspecified government notice.

--The Indian unit of the maker of Absolut vodka and Jameson whiskey has challenged the tax demand and a court will hear the case on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

--Pernod Ricard India told Dow Jones Newswires it has received customs notices relating to concentrate imports since 2011 and that it is working on demonstrating its position to the authorities. The matter is an ongoing legal case and the company is unable to comment further, it said.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3SLkH1I


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 0843ET

Financials
Sales 2023 11 934 M 11 729 M 11 729 M
Net income 2023 2 370 M 2 329 M 2 329 M
Net Debt 2023 7 636 M 7 505 M 7 505 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 47 501 M 46 684 M 46 684 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,62x
EV / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 480
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 184,85 €
Average target price 218,82 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-12.60%46 684
DIAGEO PLC-7.62%94 935
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-9.14%31 950
THAI BEVERAGE-10.61%10 384
RÉMY COINTREAU-18.22%8 817
EMPERADOR INC.-5.96%5 232