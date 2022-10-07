Pernod Ricard Gets India Tax Demand of Nearly $250 Million, Reuters Reports

--French distiller Pernod Ricard SA could face a $244 million tax bill from the Indian government for allegedly undervaluing imports of concentrate for more than a decade, Reuters reports, citing an unspecified government notice.

--The Indian unit of the maker of Absolut vodka and Jameson whiskey has challenged the tax demand and a court will hear the case on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

--Pernod Ricard India told Dow Jones Newswires it has received customs notices relating to concentrate imports since 2011 and that it is working on demonstrating its position to the authorities. The matter is an ongoing legal case and the company is unable to comment further, it said.

