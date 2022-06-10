Pernod Ricard : Hing growth in Asia with focus on China and India

THE CONVIVIALITY PLATFORM STRETCHING GROWTH IN ASIA, FOCUS ON CHINA AND INDIA
PHILIPPE GUETTAT
Chairman & CEO
Pernod Ricard Asia
HERMANCE DE LA BASTIDE
VP Corporate Affairs, S&R Pernod Ricard Asia
RAJESH MISHRA
Chief Operating Officer
Pernod Ricard India
Transform & Accelerate winning strategy driving very strong rebound in Asia The consistency of the Transform & Accelerate strategy to drive profitable
and sustainable growth has culminated in PR Asia growing +14% FYTD Mar 2022
Pernod Ricard India and Pernod Ricard Other North Asia are driving growth, with acceleration in Pernod Ricard Korea
PR SEA
+0%
8%
PR Other North Asia
14% +19%
PR China 41%
+12%
37%
PR India
+19%
Pernod Ricard Asia Organic Net Sales, 9M FY21vs. 9M FY22 in green
Zoom
Pernod Ricard is a strong
on China and
Market Leader
India
in China and India…
China
c.45%¹
India
c.45%²
+36%
+22%
Net Sales Total Growth, 9MFY22 vs. 9MFY19
2
Asia Consumer Growth Trends Leveraging Asia consumer trends through
Rise of the Middle Class….
+1.5 bn Asian consumers will enter the Middle Class between 2020 and 2030
Source: Statista
… leading to new
opportunities in
Gen-Z are
terms of channels,
increasingly free
MOCs and products
to have
individual
expression…
60% of Gen-Z
(18-24) in Asia claim
they are willing to
explore new flavors
Source: Just-Drinks
Aspiration for a healthier lifestyle…
65% consumers in Asia claim they are
"always or often
influenced by how a product impacts their health"
3
Post- Pandemic lifestyle transformation …
40% of Gen-Z consumers in Singapore claim they make Cocktails at home, inspired by Youtube tutorials
The Female empower- ment trend…
+55% female buyers every year for the past 5 years at Sotheby's wine & spirit auctions in HK & China
Hyper- connectivity enabled by technology…
Asia is expected to account for 50% of AR/VR revenue worldwide by 2026
Source: Jing Daily
Source: Business Standard
4
The Conviviality Platform
Innovation Hub
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.