  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-06-09 am EDT
176.85 EUR   -0.23%
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : Stretching Growth
PU
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : The Conviviality Platform - a powerful growth model
PU
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : Sustainable value creation
PU
Pernod Ricard : Hing growth in Asia with focus on China and India

06/10/2022 | 01:32am EDT

06/10/2022 | 01:32am EDT
THE CONVIVIALITY PLATFORM STRETCHING GROWTH IN ASIA, FOCUS ON CHINA AND INDIA

PHILIPPE GUETTAT

Chairman & CEO

Pernod Ricard Asia

HERMANCE DE LA BASTIDE

VP Corporate Affairs, S&R Pernod Ricard Asia

RAJESH MISHRA

Chief Operating Officer

Pernod Ricard India

Transform & Accelerate winning strategy driving very strong rebound in Asia The consistency of the Transform & Accelerate strategy to drive profitable

and sustainable growth has culminated in PR Asia growing +14% FYTD Mar 2022

Pernod Ricard India and Pernod Ricard Other North Asia are driving growth, with acceleration in Pernod Ricard Korea

PR SEA

+0%

8%

PR Other North Asia

14% +19%

PR China 41%

+12%

37%

PR India

+19%

Pernod Ricard Asia Organic Net Sales, 9M FY21vs. 9M FY22 in green

Pernod Ricard is a strong

on China and

Market Leader

India

in China and India…

China

c.45

India

c.45

  1. Source: IWSR China (Cognac, Whisky excluding Japanese & American, Vodka)
  2. Source: IWSR India (Operating segments)
  • with a strong recovery outperforming pre-Covidpeak

+36%

+22%

Net Sales Total Growth, 9MFY22 vs. 9MFY19

2

Asia Consumer Growth Trends Leveraging Asia consumer trends through

Rise of the Middle Class….

  • generates massive opportunities for recruitment and premiumization

+1.5 bn Asian consumers will enter the Middle Class between 2020 and 2030

Source: Statista

… leading to new

opportunities in

Gen-Z are

terms of channels,

increasingly free

MOCs and products

to have

individual

expression…

60% of Gen-Z

(18-24) in Asia claim

they are willing to

explore new flavors

Source: Just-Drinks

Aspiration for a healthier lifestyle…

  • drives demand for higher quality and more premium products

65% consumers in Asia claim they are

"always or often

influenced by how a product impacts their health"

Source: Just-Drinks

3

Asia Consumer Growth Trends Leveraging Asia consumer trends through

Post- Pandemic lifestyle transformation …

  • opens new opportunities in home consumption and home entertainment

40% of Gen-Z consumers in Singapore claim they make Cocktails at home, inspired by Youtube tutorials

The Female empower- ment trend…

  • creates new opportunities in terms of categories and occasions

+55% female buyers every year for the past 5 years at Sotheby's wine & spirit auctions in HK & China

Hyper- connectivity enabled by technology…

  • multiplies the opportunities to engage with our consumers

Asia is expected to account for 50% of AR/VR revenue worldwide by 2026

Source: Just-Drinks

Source: Jing Daily

Source: Business Standard

4

The Conviviality Platform

Innovation Hub

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 486 M 11 260 M 11 260 M
Net income 2022 2 000 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net Debt 2022 7 616 M 8 178 M 8 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 46 008 M 49 401 M 49 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 18 306
Free-Float 74,7%
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 177,25 €
Average target price 221,80 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-16.38%49 401
DIAGEO PLC-10.80%103 095
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.87%32 193
THAI BEVERAGE2.27%12 335
RÉMY COINTREAU-19.72%9 360
EMPERADOR INC.-15.38%5 113