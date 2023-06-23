Press Release - Paris, 23 June 2023

PERNOD RICARD TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE ON THE POTENTIAL SALE

OF CLAN CAMPBELL BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY BRAND TO STOCK SPIRITS GROUP

Pernod Ricard, through Chivas Brothers Limited, entered today into an agreement in principle with Stock Spirits Group in relation to the potential sale of the Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky brand, after receiving a firm offer from the spirits and liqueur producer. This proposed transaction remains subject to consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies.

Clan Campbell is one of the leading brands in the blend-12 yo Scotch whisky category in France, with presence also in other European markets such as Spain, Luxembourg, and Italy. Its range has increased in recent years with the addition of Clan Caribbean rum-based spirit drink.

This transaction is part of Pernod Ricard's active portfolio management, aiming at adapting to the evolving needs of its consumers and providing greater opportunities for premiumization. In France, the Group's portfolio of Scotch whiskies includes the blended whiskies Ballantine's and Chivas Regal, as well as The Glenlivet and Aberlour single malts.

Stock Spirits Group is a Central European based spirits company present in Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Italy. It owns more than 70 brands, including Zoladkowa Vodka, Stock 84 brandy, Limonce limoncello or Bozkov rum. The group has more than 1,200 employees. It exports to more than 50 countries worldwide.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, stated: "Our dynamic andbroad-basedgrowth across categories and geographies is strengthened by our active portfolio management strategy. Following a successful series of targeted acquisitions, the disposal of Clan Campbell will enable our teams to focus on priority brands."