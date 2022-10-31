Advanced search
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
06:30 2022-10-31 am EDT
178.60 EUR   +1.56%
06:13aPernod Ricard : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
04:09aFrance's Pernod Ricard to Purchase $149 Million of Shares Under Buyback
MT
03:30aPernod Ricard : Launch of share buy-back program
PU
Pernod Ricard : Inside Information / Other news releases

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Press Release - 31 October 2022

LAUNCH OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

As part of its share buyback program announced on 1 September 2022 (€500m to €750m communicated for FY23), Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement with an investment services provider, whereby Pernod Ricard will undertake to acquire its own shares for a maximum amount of c. €150m over a period starting on October 31, 2022 and possibly extending until November 22, 2022.

The price of the shares purchased under this mandate shall not exceed the limit of €280 per share set by Pernod Ricard Shareholders' Meeting held on November 10, 2021.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €10,701 million in FY22. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Contacts

Pernod Ricard Contacts

Investor relations

Florence Tresarrieu / Global SVP Investors Relations and Treasury

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Edward Mayle / Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Charly Montet / Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Media

Emmanuel Vouin / Head of External Engagement

+33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PERNOD RICARD
Financials
Sales 2023 12 235 M 12 166 M 12 166 M
Net income 2023 2 437 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
Net Debt 2023 9 087 M 9 036 M 9 036 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 45 709 M 45 450 M 45 450 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 19 480
Free-Float 75,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 175,85 €
Average target price 215,45 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-16.86%45 450
DIAGEO PLC-11.94%93 728
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-6.44%32 807
THAI BEVERAGE-13.64%10 140
RÉMY COINTREAU-27.38%7 914
EMPERADOR INC.-5.87%5 310