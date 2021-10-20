Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Pernod Ricard : Invitation - First Quarter FY22 Sales

10/20/2021 | 04:21am EDT
Article 20/10/2021

Thursday 21 October 2021

Hélène de Tissot, Group Finance, IT & Operations Director, and Julia Massies, VP Financial Communication and Investor Relations, will present Pernod Ricard's first quarter FY22 Sales during a webcast to be held on Thursday 21st October at 9:00am (CEST).

The webcast will be in English and will be available until 21st October 2022.

Agenda, CEST (Paris time):
07:30am Slides available on www.pernod-ricard.com
09:00am Webcast will be available on the Investor section of the website
Or link (ENG): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ifiqzuv9

If you have any questions to ask, you will need to dial in:

From UK (in English): +44 (0) 2071 928338 (Confirmation Code: 2994098)
From USA (in English): +1 646 7413167 (Confirmation Code: 2994098)
From France (in French): +33 (0)170700781 (Confirmation Code: 2994098)
(Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time).

We hope you are able to join us.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
