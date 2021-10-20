Pernod Ricard : Invitation - First Quarter FY22 Sales

Thursday 21 October 2021

Hélène de Tissot, Group Finance, IT & Operations Director, and Julia Massies, VP Financial Communication and Investor Relations, will present Pernod Ricard's first quarter FY22 Sales during a webcast to be held on Thursday 21st October at 9:00am (CEST).

The webcast will be in English and will be available until 21st October 2022.



Agenda, CEST (Paris time):

07:30am Slides available on www.pernod-ricard.com

09:00am Webcast will be available on the Investor section of the website

Or link (ENG): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ifiqzuv9

If you have any questions to ask, you will need to dial in:



From UK (in English): +44 (0) 2071 928338 (Confirmation Code: 2994098)

From USA (in English): +1 646 7413167 (Confirmation Code: 2994098)

From France (in French): +33 (0)170700781 (Confirmation Code: 2994098)

(Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time).

We hope you are able to join us.