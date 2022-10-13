Advanced search
Pernod Ricard : Invitation - First Quarter FY23 Sales

10/13/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Article 13/10/2022

Thursday 20 October 2022

Hélène de Tissot, Group Finance, IT & Operations Director, and Florence Tresarrieu, Global SVP Investor Relations & Treasury, will present Pernod Ricard's first quarter FY23 Sales during a webcast to be held on Thursday 20th October at 9:00am (CEST).

The webcast will be in English and will be available until 20th October 2023.

Agenda, CEST (Paris time)

  • 07:30am Slides available on www.pernod-ricard.com
  • 09:00am Webcast will be available on the Investor section of the website

Or link (ENG) : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5jwptjmd

If you have any questions to ask, you will need to dial in:

  • From UK (in English): +44 203 0595875
  • From USA (in English): +1 718 7058795
  • From France (in French): +33 170918714

(Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time).

We hope you are able to join us.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
