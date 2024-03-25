Join Conor McQuaid Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America as he hosts a Q&A with investors and analysts, 3pm (Paris time) Thursday 28th March
Conor McQuaid, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America and Edward Mayle, Investor Relations Director, invite you to join a Q&A session on Pernod's Ricard US business.
A presentation will be available on our website Thursday 28th March 7:30am(Paris time) followed by a live Q&A discussion at 3:00pm (Paris time).
To listen
Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xhikayu7
To participate to the Q&A
|From France
|+33 170 918 704
|From US
|+1 718 705 8796
|From UK
|+44 1 212 818 004
(Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time)
We hope you can join us.
