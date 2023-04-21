Pernod Ricard : Invitation - Third Quarter FY23 Sales

Thursday 27 April 2023

Hélène de Tissot, Group Finance, IT & Operations Director, and Florence Tresarrieu, Global SVP Investor Relations & Treasury, will present Pernod Ricard's third quarter FY23 Sales during a webcast to be held on Thursday 27th April at 9:00am (CEST).

The webcast will be in English and will be available until 27th April 2024.



Agenda, CEST (Paris time)

07:30am Slides available on www.pernod-ricard.com 09:00am Webcast will be available on the Investor section of the website

Or link (ENG) : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pfbzmie5

If you have any questions to ask, you will need to dial in:

From UK (in English): +44 1 212818004

From USA (in English): +1 718 7058796

From France (in French): +33 170918704

(Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time).

We hope you are able to join us.