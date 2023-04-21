Advanced search
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
05:29:11 2023-04-21 am EDT
212.30 EUR   +0.38%
05:10aPernod Ricard : Invitation - Third Quarter FY23 Sales
PU
04/19FOS Greentech underwrites capital increase of Pot Still
AN
04/19Charts in perspective: A market view
MS
Pernod Ricard : Invitation - Third Quarter FY23 Sales

04/21/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Article 21/04/2023

Thursday 27 April 2023

Hélène de Tissot, Group Finance, IT & Operations Director, and Florence Tresarrieu, Global SVP Investor Relations & Treasury, will present Pernod Ricard's third quarter FY23 Sales during a webcast to be held on Thursday 27th April at 9:00am (CEST).

The webcast will be in English and will be available until 27th April 2024.


Agenda, CEST (Paris time)

07:30am Slides available on www.pernod-ricard.com
09:00am Webcast will be available on the Investor section of the website

Or link (ENG) : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pfbzmie5

If you have any questions to ask, you will need to dial in:

  • From UK (in English): +44 1 212818004
  • From USA (in English): +1 718 7058796
  • From France (in French): +33 170918704

(Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time).

We hope you are able to join us.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 09:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
