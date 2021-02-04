Pernod Ricard : Is Appointing Anne-Marie Poliquin as Group General Counsel

Regulatory News:

Press release – 4February 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne-Marie Poliquin as Group General Counsel as of the end of March, 2021. Anne-Marie will report to Alexandre Ricard and will be a member of the Executive Board and the Executive Committee, based in Paris. This appointment comes as a replacement for Amanda Hamilton-Stanley who wished to take her career in a different direction.

Anne-Marie, a Canadian citizen, has over thirty years of experience within the legal departments of various large international groups. A graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Montreal and Harvard Law School and member of the Quebec Bar, she began her career with a law firm before joining Valeo, and then the Medical Systems division of General Electric. In 1998, Anne-Marie joined Mars, working in the Food & Petcare division, where she carried out several major reorganizations and acquisition projects. She was promoted to the position of General Counsel Europe before her appointment as General Counsel for Global Petcare in Brussels, at which time she also became a member of the Executive Committee. After almost 20 years at Mars, in 2019 Anne-Marie joined JDE Peet's, one of the global leaders in the manufacture and distribution of tea and coffee, as General Counsel, Legal and Corporate Affairs, in charge of Legal, Communications and CSR, and based in Amsterdam.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world’s No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations’ Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

