PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
Pernod Ricard : Is Appointing Anne-Marie Poliquin as Group General Counsel

02/04/2021 | 12:01pm EST
Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005854/en/

(Photo: Pernod Ricard)

(Photo: Pernod Ricard)

Press release – 4February 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne-Marie Poliquin as Group General Counsel as of the end of March, 2021. Anne-Marie will report to Alexandre Ricard and will be a member of the Executive Board and the Executive Committee, based in Paris. This appointment comes as a replacement for Amanda Hamilton-Stanley who wished to take her career in a different direction.

Anne-Marie, a Canadian citizen, has over thirty years of experience within the legal departments of various large international groups. A graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Montreal and Harvard Law School and member of the Quebec Bar, she began her career with a law firm before joining Valeo, and then the Medical Systems division of General Electric. In 1998, Anne-Marie joined Mars, working in the Food & Petcare division, where she carried out several major reorganizations and acquisition projects. She was promoted to the position of General Counsel Europe before her appointment as General Counsel for Global Petcare in Brussels, at which time she also became a member of the Executive Committee. After almost 20 years at Mars, in 2019 Anne-Marie joined JDE Peet's, one of the global leaders in the manufacture and distribution of tea and coffee, as General Counsel, Legal and Corporate Affairs, in charge of Legal, Communications and CSR, and based in Amsterdam.

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the world’s No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations’ Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 436 M 10 100 M 10 100 M
Net income 2021 1 389 M 1 663 M 1 663 M
Net Debt 2021 7 492 M 8 970 M 8 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 41 507 M 49 907 M 49 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 18 776
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 164,77 €
Last Close Price 158,50 €
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD1.08%49 907
DIAGEO PLC3.51%95 072
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.06%34 136
THAI BEVERAGE10.88%15 350
RÉMY COINTREAU1.71%9 356
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-5.03%3 818
