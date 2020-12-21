Log in
PERNOD RICARD

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
Pernod Ricard : Is Promoting Responsible Drinking on Social Media During the Festive Season

12/21/2020 | 11:31am EST
Regulatory News:

Press release – 21 December 2020

Following other similar successful initiatives rolled out by the Group in recent months, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) has launched over the last few days the “Drink Wise” digital campaign across its social media. The premise is simple – to raise awareness of responsible drinking guidelines during the holiday season amongst all the Group’s stakeholders and, most importantly, amongst consumers.

Four visuals, including an animated GIF, have been created and shared by the Group on its social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. The visuals bring to life several major prevention messages for the festivities, and are accompanied by simple tips, such as limiting the length of “virtual drinks parties” to moderate consumption, never drinking and driving, respecting the decisions of others not to drink, and ensuring social distancing is maintained during the pandemic. To maximise the audience, these elements have been translated in local languages and rolled out by the Group’s subsidiaries around the world.

As Camille de Potter, Head of Strategy and Prevention, says, “We have previously launched similar campaigns on social media over the 2019 festive period and at the start of summer this year. The aim is to convey simple and effective prevention messages by adopting the same communication style as used on social media. Not only our employees, but also many web users, have relayed them on their own networks, which proves how effective and relevant these prevention campaigns are.”

Responsible drinking forms an essential part of Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability & Responsibility strategy, “Good Times from a Good Place.” During the summer of 2020, Pernod Ricard launched a digital training programme on the EducateAll platform dedicated to alcohol and responsible drinking, which anyone can access online free of charge.

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the world’s No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations’ Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.


© Business Wire 2020
