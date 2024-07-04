PERNOD RICARD : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock

Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Pernod Ricard shares, with an unchanged target price of 145 euros.



At 15x PE NTM, the valuation of the share is at a historically low point for a group with quality fundamentals in a buoyant sector", stresses the analyst.



Oddo BHF still expects a 14% drop in EPS 23/24th. We are slightly revising our forecasts for FY 24/25, on which the sell-side consensus is still too optimistic in our view', he adds.



The broker is also aware that the medium-term question remains that of the degree of confidence in the assumption of a return to growth next year.



This prospect could prompt some investors to consider the current PE level as a potential entry point", he says, while reminding us that caution is still called for, particularly in view of the almost systematic slump in expectations over the past few months.





