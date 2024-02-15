For the first half of 2023-24, Pernod Ricard reported a 12% decline in net income, group share (RNPG) to 1.57 billion euros, and operating income before non-recurring items to 2.14 billion euros, down 3% organically, while maintaining a healthy margin (+7 bps).

The spirits group's sales fell by 7% to 6.59 billion euros, but by only 3% on an organic basis, a heavily negative currency effect being half offset by a positive group structure effect.

For the 2023-24 financial year, Pernod Ricard is targeting stable sales overall, excluding currency and scope effects, and organic growth in operating margin before non-recurring items, with organic ROC growth at a "low single digit" level.

