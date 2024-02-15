Pernod Ricard: RNPG down 12% for 1st half-year
The spirits group's sales fell by 7% to 6.59 billion euros, but by only 3% on an organic basis, a heavily negative currency effect being half offset by a positive group structure effect.
For the 2023-24 financial year, Pernod Ricard is targeting stable sales overall, excluding currency and scope effects, and organic growth in operating margin before non-recurring items, with organic ROC growth at a "low single digit" level.
