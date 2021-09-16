Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pernod Ricard : Resumption of Share Buy-Back Programme

09/16/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release 16/09/2021

Pernod Ricard announced on 1st September 2021 its intention to resume in FY22 the share buy-back programme launched on 29 August 2019 for c. €0.5bn.

Accordingly, Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement with an investment services provider to implement a first tranche of this share buy-back programme, whereby:

  • Pernod Ricard will undertake to acquire its own shares for a maximum amount of €250m.
  • The purchase period shall start on 16 September 2021 and end on 16 November 2021 latest.
  • The price per share shall not exceed the maximum price per share as set by the 15th resolution the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 27 November 2020.

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the world's No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,824 million in FY 2021. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of 'Créateurs de Convivialité.' As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, 'Transform and Accelerate,' deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 'Good times from a good place.' In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices

Pernod Ricard Contacts
Julia Massies / VP, Financial Communications & Investor Relations +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03 Charly Montet / Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13
Emmanuel Vouin / Head of Group External Engagement +33 (0)1 70 93 16 34

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PERNOD RICARD
01:42aPERNOD RICARD : Resumption of Share Buy-Back Programme
PU
09/09PERNOD RICARD : JP Morgan takes a positive view
MD
09/03Dimple Raisurana Kapur Joins Pernod Ricard India as VP & Head - Corporate Com..
CI
09/03PERNOD RICARD : becomes the first company to support the IUCN's “Agricultu..
PU
09/03PERNOD RICARD : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
09/03PERNOD RICARD : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/02PERNOD RICARD : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
09/02PERNOD RICARD : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio Tinto, Tr..
09/02PERNOD RICARD : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERNOD RICARD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 757 M 10 344 M 10 344 M
Net income 2021 1 417 M 1 673 M 1 673 M
Net Debt 2021 7 593 M 8 969 M 8 969 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 47 575 M 56 222 M 56 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,30x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 182,40 €
Average target price 197,07 €
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD16.33%56 222
DIAGEO PLC20.17%112 842
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-10.75%33 068
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.88%12 355
RÉMY COINTREAU6.70%9 919
EMPERADOR INC.67.92%5 401