Press release - Paris, 22 April 2024

Sainte Marguerite en Provence, a Cru Classé from Côtes-de-Provence, announces its plans to acquire the Aux Terres de Ravel estate and its 280 hectares of vineyards.

Owned by the Fayard family and Pernod Ricard, Château Sainte Marguerite will now extend over more than 500 of the finest hectares in the AOC Côtes-de-Provence and will notably continue developing its Super Premium and Ultra Premium vintages – Symphonie, Fantastique and Marguerite en Provence.

This planned acquisition includes the sale of 20 hectares to several young local winegrowers as part of a support programme implemented by the land use and rural settlement organisation SAFER (Société d’Aménagement Foncier et d’Etablissement Rural).

For Olivier Fayard, Managing Director and member of the founding family of the Sainte Marguerite vineyard, “This project should help support our growth in France and internationally. We are delighted that young winegrowers will also benefit from this move”.

Frédéric Ravel, representative of the Ravel family, added, “We are very pleased to see our family heritage join Sainte Marguerite en Provence, whose values we share and who will continue to develop the estate in the same spirit that has prevailed until now”.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the summer.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard’s consolidated sales amounted to € 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

