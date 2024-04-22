Pernod Ricard : Sainte Marguerite en Provence signs an agreement to acquire Terres de Ravel, doubling its winegrowing capacity
April 22, 2024
Press Release 22/04/2024
Sainte Marguerite en Provence, aCru Classéfrom Côtes-de-Provence, announces its plans to acquire the Aux Terres de Ravel estate and its 280 hectares of vineyards.
Owned by the Fayard family and Pernod Ricard, Château Sainte Marguerite will now extend over more than 500 of the finest hectares in the AOC Côtes-de-Provence and will notably continue developing its Super Premium and Ultra Premium vintages - Symphonie, Fantastique and Marguerite en Provence.
This planned acquisition includes the sale of 20 hectares to several young local winegrowers as part of a support programme implemented by the land use and rural settlement organisation SAFER (Société d'Aménagement Foncier et d'Etablissement Rural).
For Olivier Fayard, Managing Director and member of the founding family of the Sainte Marguerite vineyard, "This project should help support our growth in France and internationally. We are delighted that young winegrowers will also benefit from this move".
Frédéric Ravel, representative of the Ravel family, added, "We are very pleased to see our family heritage join Sainte Marguerite en Provence, whose values we share and who will continue to develop the estate in the same spirit that has prevailed until now".
The transaction is expected to be completed in the summer.
