SECOND SUPPLEMENT DATED 6 SEPTEMBER 2023

TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS DATED 24 OCTOBER 2022

Pernod Ricard

(a société anonyme established with limited liability in the Republic of France)

Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC

(a limited liability company established under the laws of the State of Delaware)

€7,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

benefiting, in the case of Notes issued by Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC, from the full,

unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Pernod Ricard

This second supplement (the "Second Supplement") is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the base prospectus dated 24 October 2022 which received approval no. 22-421 from the Autorité des marches financiers ("AMF") on 24 October 2022, as supplemented by the first supplement dated 5 June 2023 which received approval no. 23-202 from the AMF on 5 June 2023 (the "Base Prospectus") prepared in connection with the Euro 7,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") of Pernod Ricard ("Pernod Ricard") and Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC ("PRIF" and, together with Pernod Ricard, the "Issuers" and, each, in relation to the Notes issued by it, an "Issuer") fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed, in the case of Notes issued by PRIF, by Pernod Ricard (the "Guarantor"). Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Base Prospectus shall have the same meaning when used in this Second Supplement.

Application has been made for approval of this Second Supplement to the AMF in its capacity as competent authority under the Prospectus Regulation. This Second Supplement constitutes a supplement to the Base Prospectus and has been prepared for the purposes of Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation. The Base Prospectus (which includes, for the avoidance of doubt, this Second Supplement) constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation.

This Second Supplement has been produced for the purposes of (i) incorporating by reference the press release on the annual results Pernod Ricard as at 30 June 2023, and (ii) consequently modifying certain sections of the Base Prospectus.

Save as disclosed in this Second Supplement, there has been no other significant new factor, material mistake or inaccuracy relating to information included in the Base Prospectus which is material in the context of the Programme since the publication of the Base Prospectus. To the extent that there is any inconsistency between (a) any statements in this Second Supplement and (b) any other statement in the Base Prospectus, the statements in this Second Supplement will prevail.

Copies of the Base Prospectus, this Second Supplement and the documents incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented by this Second Supplement, may be obtained from Pernod Ricard and from the Fiscal Agent during normal business hours, so long as any of the Notes issued under the Base Prospectus are outstanding, at their addresses mentioned at the end of the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus and this Second Supplement are also available for viewing on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and Pernod Ricard (www.pernod-ricard.com).

