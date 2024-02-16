Stock RI PERNOD RICARD
Pernod Ricard

Equities

RI

FR0000120693

Distillers & Wineries

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:36:39 2024-02-15 am EST 		Pre-market 02:19:05 am
157.5 EUR +1.78% Intraday chart for Pernod Ricard 160.3 +1.79%
07:44am PERNOD RICARD : Short-term catalysts still in muted tones Alphavalue
06:17am Australian wine makers bet on expected China reopening with big shipments to Hong Kong RE
Latest news about Pernod Ricard

PERNOD RICARD : Short-term catalysts still in muted tones Alphavalue
Australian wine makers bet on expected China reopening with big shipments to Hong Kong RE
PERNOD RICARD : RBC remains Neutral ZD
Pernod Ricard SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Pernod Ricard Expects Profit Rise Despite Flat Sales Outlook -- 2nd Update DJ
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Rise on Brighter Economic Outlook DJ
PERNOD RICARD : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
PERNOD RICARD : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Nexans: share price rises, forecasts reassure CF
European shares climb on positive corporate earnings; French stocks hit record high RE
PERNOD RICARD : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Pernod Ricard's Shares Rise on Backed Mid-Term Guidance DJ
Pernod Ricard Cuts 2024 Outlook After Lower Sales -- Update DJ
Pernod Ricard Reports Lower Fiscal H1 Profit, Sales MT
Transcript : Pernod Ricard SA, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Pernod Ricard: RNPG down 12% for 1st half-year CF
PERNOD RICARD CEO: OUR PRICING IS POSITIVE IN CHINA… RE
Pernod Ricard Cuts 2024 Outlook After Lower Sales DJ
Pernod Ricard's shares rise despite sales forecast cut RE
Pernod Ricard set for flat full-year sales after tough first half RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Econ Data, Earnings in Focus DJ
Pernod Ricard: Wellington Mgt below 5% of share capital CF
PERNOD RICARD : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Pernod Ricard: BlackRock below 5% of share capital CF
CAC40: in green, closes at the 7700-point threshold CF

Company Profile

Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 2 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (63.4%): Absolut (12.7 million cases sold in 2022/23), Jameson (10.7 million), Ballantine's (8.8 million), Chivas Regal (5.1 million), Malibu (4.7 million), Ricard (4.4 million), Havana Club (4.3 million), Beefeater (3.7 million), Martell (2.4 million), The Glenlivet (1.6 million), Mumm (0.6 million), Royal Salute (0.3 million) and Perrier-Jouët (0.3 million); - local strategic brands' spirits (17.7%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, Pastis 51 and Clan Campbell brands, etc.; - speciality brand's craft spirits (6.2%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.; - strategic wines (3.9%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands; - other (8.8%). At the end of June 2023, the group has 96 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.5%), Americas (28.7%) and other (42.8%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Pernod Ricard

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
157.5 EUR
Average target price
174.3 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.66%
Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi.
PERNOD RICARD Stock Pernod Ricard
-1.41% 42 915 M $
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
+1.47% 81 309 M $
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Stock Brown-Forman Corporation
+1.59% 27 811 M $
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
-3.81% 9 235 M $
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
-0.96% 5 812 M $
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-15.41% 5 326 M $
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
-11.41% 3 207 M $
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Stock Radico Khaitan Limited
+4.25% 2 779 M $
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-8.60% 1 983 M $
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Takara Holdings Inc.
-5.65% 1 507 M $
Other Distillers & Wineries
