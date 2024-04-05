PERNOD RICARD : Stifel confirms its recommendation on the stock

April 05, 2024 at 07:07 am EDT Share

Stifel maintains its Hold rating on Pernod Ricard shares, with an unchanged target price of 170 euros.



Following discussions with Pernod Ricard, Stifel has revised its earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 downwards by around 1%, as weak demand in North America (particularly for Jameson) and China continues to weigh.



Positive points persist in India and Germany, while Brazil has turned the corner and rebounded strongly on weak comparatives", adds the analyst, who expects profitability to be maintained, with an improvement in organic margin of +30 bp for fiscal 2024.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.