Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Press Release – Paris, 30 April 2024

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in Canada or Japan. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this document are required to inquire about, and comply with, potential local restrictions. This document does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under U.S. Securities Act of 1933), unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Pernod Ricard does not intend to register the offer detailed in the press release, in whole or in part, in the United States, and nor does it intend to carry out any public offer in the United States.

Amount (EUR) Maturity Settlement Coupon Yield Re-offer spread 700,000,000 7 November 2030 7 May 2024 3.375% 3.528% 70 bps 800,000,000 7 May 2034 7 May 2024 3.625% 3.721% 92 bps

Pernod Ricard, the long-term senior debt of which is rated Baa1 (stable outlook) by Moody’s and BBB+ (stable outlook) by Standard & Poor’s, has today set the terms of its new Euro-denominated bond issue for an aggregate amount of €1.5 billion across 6,5-Year and 10-Year tranches.

The favorable market conditions and the positive reception from investors to the issuance allowed Pernod Ricard to price the issuance at a coupon of 3.375% on the 6,5-Year tranche and 3.625% on the 10-Year tranche.

The net proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes of Pernod Ricard.

Placement was made across qualified investors.

An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The Bonds are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s.

Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Natixis et Société Générale were the Joint Bookrunners of this bond issue.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard’s consolidated sales amounted to € 12,137 millions in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429134774/en/