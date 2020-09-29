Not for distribution directly or indirectly in Canada or Japan.

PERNOD RICARD SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A US$2.0 BILLION BOND ISSUANCE IN THREE TRANCHES

Amount (US$) Maturity Settlement Coupon Yield Re-offer spread 600,000,000 01-Apr-2028 01-Oct-2020 1.250% 1.307% UST+85 bp 900,000,000 01-Apr-2031 01-Oct-2020 1.625% 1.713% UST+105 bp 500,000,000 01-Oct-2050 01-Oct-2020 2.750% 2.880% UST+145 bp

Pernod Ricard has yesterday set the terms of its new dollar-denominated bond issuance for an aggregated principal amount of US$2,000 million across three tranches: Long 7-Year, Long 10-Year and 30-Year.

The issuer of the bonds is Pernod Ricard International Finance LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Pernod Ricard SA, the guarantor of the bonds.

The favorable market conditions and the positive reception from investors to the issuance allowed

Pernod Ricard to price the issuance at an average coupon of 1.79% and an average maturity of 14.5 years. This transaction enables Pernod Ricard to lengthen the average maturity of its bond debt from 6.0 years to 7.2 years.

The net proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the partial or total redemption of the Pernod Ricard SA existing US$500 million notes due April 2021 and US$1,500 million notes due January 2022, with respective coupons of 5.75% and 4.45%. The significant coupon differential between the newly-issued debt and the debt to be redeemed would generate interest savings in the years to come.

This return to the US$ bond market is another step forward in Pernod Ricard's financial strategy to pro-actively manage near-term debt redemptions while reducing its average cost of debt and lengthening its maturity profile