    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-09 am EDT
176.85 EUR   -0.23%
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : Stretching Growth
PU
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : The Conviviality Platform - a powerful growth model
PU
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : Sustainable value creation
PU
Pernod Ricard : Sustainability and Conviviality strengthening performance

06/10/2022 | 01:32am EDT
SUSTAINABILITY AND CONVIVIALITY STRENGTHENING PERFORMANCE

CONOR MCQUAID

Chairman & CEO IDL

VANESSA WRIGHT

Chief Sustainability Officer

Our 2030 S&R Roadmap

Unlock the magic

of human connection by

bringing Good Times from

"

a Good Place

"

2

Elevating our S&R commitments

November 2020

Creation of S&R Board committee

November 2021

LTIP/annual bonus linking executive pay to S&R performance

April 2022

Launch of first sustainability- linked bond in the industry

July 2022

New Burex role - S&R, Corporate

Communications & Public Affairs

3

Social listening shows increasing awareness among consumers

Increasing interest around

sustainability in the global W&S conversation 1

Key areas of interest within

conversation about

alcohol & sustainability 1

8 635

15 344

881 183

9 415

422 362

Carbon emissions

Packaging

20%

25%

228 353

2019 2020 2021

Posts

Engagement actions

55%

Production (Pesticides,

GMO, etc.)

1. Bloom

4

NURTURING TERROIR

Transitioning with our farmers and communities

Terroir mapping and

Pilot 8 regenerative

Partner with

100% direct affiliates

100%

Mitigation plans

risk assessment

agriculture schemes

5,000 farmers

with biodiversity

certification

for all raw materials

(2022)

(2025)

(2030)

projects (2030)

(2030)

(2030)

10

10,000

regenerative agriculture pilots

Farmers supported

underway1

and trained1

1. June 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 486 M 11 260 M 11 260 M
Net income 2022 2 000 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net Debt 2022 7 616 M 8 178 M 8 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 46 008 M 49 401 M 49 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 18 306
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 177,25 €
Average target price 221,80 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-16.38%49 401
DIAGEO PLC-10.80%103 095
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.87%32 193
THAI BEVERAGE2.27%12 335
RÉMY COINTREAU-19.72%9 360
EMPERADOR INC.-15.38%5 113