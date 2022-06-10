Pernod Ricard : Sustainability and Conviviality strengthening performance

SUSTAINABILITY AND CONVIVIALITY STRENGTHENING PERFORMANCE
CONOR MCQUAID
Chairman & CEO IDL
VANESSA WRIGHT
Chief Sustainability Officer
Our 2030 S&R Roadmap
Unlock the magic
of human connection by
bringing Good Times from
"
a Good Place
"
Elevating our S&R commitments
November 2020
Creation of S&R Board committee
November 2021
LTIP/annual bonus linking executive pay to S&R performance
April 2022
Launch of first sustainability- linked bond in the industry
July 2022
New Burex role - S&R, Corporate
Communications & Public Affairs
Social listening shows increasing awareness among consumers
Increasing interest around
sustainability in the global W&S conversation 1
Key areas of interest within
conversation about
alcohol & sustainability 1
15 344
881 183
9 415
422 362
Carbon emissions
Packaging
20%
25%
228 353
2019 2020 2021
Posts
Engagement actions
55%
Production (Pesticides,
GMO, etc.)
NURTURING TERROIR
Transitioning with our farmers and communities
Terroir mapping and
Pilot 8 regenerative
Partner with
100% direct affiliates
100%
Mitigation plans
risk assessment
agriculture schemes
5,000 farmers
with biodiversity
certification
for all raw materials
(2022)
(2025)
(2030)
projects (2030)
(2030)
(2030)
10,000
regenerative agriculture pilots
Farmers supported
underway1
and trained1
