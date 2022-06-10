Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Pernod Ricard
  News
  Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-09 am EDT
176.85 EUR   -0.23%
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : Stretching Growth
PU
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : The Conviviality Platform - a powerful growth model
PU
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : Sustainable value creation
PU
Summary 
Summary

Pernod Ricard : Sustainable value creation

06/10/2022 | 01:32am EDT
SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION

HÉLÈNE DE TISSOT

EVP Finance, IT & Operations

From profitable growth to stretched growth

Excellent financial delivery with acceleration of

topline growth and increased profitability through the execution of the Transform & Accelerate strategy

Sound balance sheet with clear financial policy priorities

Translating into strong shareholder returns

Updated strategy to maximize long- term value creation with Conviviality

Platform enabling stretching of topline trajectory

2

Growth amplified by our advantaged geographical footprint and leveraging our diversified growth profile

Leveraging our 4 must-win markets

by building on favorable market trends

and competitive advantages

H1 FY22 vs. pre

Reiterating our Ambition

Covid

+17%

Mid-single digit

+28%

High-single to

low-double digit

+12%

Low-double digit

-41%

Strong Value leadership

An increasingly balanced

geographical growth profile

Contribution to growth H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21

Europe

36%

With strong topline

acceleration & market share

gains

Americas

With market dynamism

24%

across categories and strong

momentum

Asia-RoW

40%

With excellent growth driven

by China, India and Turkey

3

Sales momentum fueling operating leverage expansion while continuing to invest long-term behind our brands

Organic Net Sales & PRO growth (%)

+22%

+18% +17%

+9%+10%

+6% +6%

+6%

-10%

-14%

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

H1 FY22

Organic Net Sales Growth

Organic PRO growth

Operating margin

expansion (bps)

+213

+147

+74

+14

-131

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

H1 FY22

Confirmation of FY22 guidance

Organic Growth in Profit from Recurring Operations at c. +17%

With Dynamic topline growth and increased investments driving some

operating margin expansion

4

Focus on driving price/mix by leveraging

our revenue growth management capabilities

Strong price/mix,

Bold pricing actions across

The Conviviality Platform enabling

with promotional effectiveness and

all geographies with

stronger value

active price management

continued momentum

from data-driven pricing

+6%

and optimized revenue

from promotions

+4%

Pricing

Pricing

+2%

+1%

+1%

0%

0%

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

H1 FY22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 486 M 11 260 M 11 260 M
Net income 2022 2 000 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net Debt 2022 7 616 M 8 178 M 8 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 46 008 M 49 401 M 49 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 18 306
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 177,25 €
Average target price 221,80 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-16.38%49 401
DIAGEO PLC-10.80%103 095
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.87%32 193
THAI BEVERAGE2.27%12 335
RÉMY COINTREAU-19.72%9 360
EMPERADOR INC.-15.38%5 113