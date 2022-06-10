Pernod Ricard : Sustainable value creation

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 10 486 M 11 260 M 11 260 M Net income 2022 2 000 M 2 148 M 2 148 M Net Debt 2022 7 616 M 8 178 M 8 178 M P/E ratio 2022 23,0x Yield 2022 2,17% Capitalization 46 008 M 49 401 M 49 401 M EV / Sales 2022 5,11x EV / Sales 2023 4,71x Nbr of Employees 18 306 Free-Float 74,7% Chart PERNOD RICARD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Last Close Price 177,25 € Average target price 221,80 € Spread / Average Target 25,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director Ian Gallienne Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PERNOD RICARD -16.38% 49 401 DIAGEO PLC -10.80% 103 095 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION -5.87% 32 193 THAI BEVERAGE 2.27% 12 335 RÉMY COINTREAU -19.72% 9 360 EMPERADOR INC. -15.38% 5 113