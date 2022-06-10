Pernod Ricard : Sustainable value creation

SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION
HÉLÈNE DE TISSOT
EVP Finance, IT & Operations
From profitable growth to stretched growth
Excellent financial delivery with acceleration of
topline growth and increased profitability through the execution of the Transform & Accelerate strategy
Sound balance sheet with clear financial policy priorities
Translating into strong shareholder returns
Updated strategy to maximize long- term value creation with Conviviality
Platform enabling stretching of topline trajectory
2
Growth amplified by our advantaged geographical footprint and leveraging our diversified growth profile
Leveraging our 4 must-win markets
by building on favorable market trends
and competitive advantages
|
H1 FY22 vs. pre
|
Reiterating our Ambition
|
Covid
|
|
+17%
|
Mid-single digit
|
+28%
|
High-single to
|
low-double digit
|
|
+12%
|
Low-double digit
|
-41%
|
Strong Value leadership
An increasingly balanced
geographical growth profile
Contribution to growth H1 FY22 vs. H1 FY21
|
Europe
|
36%
|
With strong topline
|
acceleration & market share
|
|
|
|
|
gains
|
Americas
|
|
With market dynamism
|
24%
|
across categories and strong
|
|
|
momentum
|
Asia-RoW
|
40%
|
With excellent growth driven
|
by China, India and Turkey
Sales momentum fueling operating leverage expansion while continuing to invest long-term behind our brands
Organic Net Sales & PRO growth (%)
+22%
+18% +17%
+9%+10%
-10%
-14%
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY21
|
H1 FY22
Organic Net Sales Growth
Organic PRO growth
Operating margin
expansion (bps)
+213
+147
+74
+14
|
|
|
-131
|
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY21
|
H1 FY22
|
Confirmation of FY22 guidance
|
|
Organic Growth in Profit from Recurring Operations at c. +17%
|
|
With Dynamic topline growth and increased investments driving some
|
|
operating margin expansion
|
4
|
Focus on driving price/mix by leveraging
our revenue growth management capabilities
|
|
Strong price/mix,
|
|
|
Bold pricing actions across
|
The Conviviality Platform enabling
|
with promotional effectiveness and
|
all geographies with
|
stronger value
|
|
active price management
|
continued momentum
|
from data-driven pricing
|
|
|
|
|
+6%
|
|
|
and optimized revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from promotions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pricing
|
Pricing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2%
|
+1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY21
|
H1 FY22
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.