Pernod Ricard : The Conviviality Platform - a powerful growth model

THE CONVIVIALITY PLATFORM:
CHRISTIAN PORTA
Managing Director
Global Business Development
HÉLÈNE CHAPLAIN
Chief Information Officer
PIERRE-YVES CALLOC'H
Chief Digital Officer
It all starts from the human need for connection
2
We deliver moments of conviviality by blending a powerful combination of three major assets
Our portfolio of brands
Our routes to markets
Our people
Broadest and most
Global scale
Talented individuals
comprehensive
Extended network
Empowered teams
spirits portfolio
Omnichannel distribution
Inclusive Conviviality culture
3
Conviviality
at the core of our
Growth Model
Blending data with conviviality is the basis of our powerful platform for future growth
Leveraging data
More granular
More accurate
understanding
matching
of consumer needs
of fragmented demand
and technology
Bring the right brand, to the right consumer, at the right time, right place,
with the right message, at the right price
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.