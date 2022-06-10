Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-09 am EDT
176.85 EUR   -0.23%
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : Stretching Growth
PU
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : The Conviviality Platform - a powerful growth model
PU
01:32aPERNOD RICARD : Sustainable value creation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pernod Ricard : The Conviviality Platform stretching growth in Emea Latam with focus on Germany and Sub-Saharan Africa

06/10/2022 | 01:32am EDT
THE CONVIVIALITY PLATFORM STRETCHING GROWTH IN EMEA LATAM WITH FOCUS ON GERMANY AND SUB- SAHARAN AFRICA

GILLES BOGAERT

Chairman and CEO

Pernod Ricard EMEA LATAM

JOELLE FERRAN

CFO

Pernod Ricard Western Europe

NTHABISENG MOTSOENENG

Marketing Director

Pernod Ricard Sub-Saharan Africa

SOLA OKE

Managing Director

Pernod Ricard Western Africa

AMPLIFYING GROWTH

IN EMEA LATAMGILLES BOGAERT

WITH THE CONVIVIALITY

Chairman and

PLATFORM

CEO PR EMEA LATAM

FOCUS ON GERMANY

AND SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

Transform & Accelerate strategy has driven excellent performance across the region

Sales acceleration

Market share gains

Strong margin expansion

over 3 years

in past 3 years

2X Growth

FY'19-22 vs FY'17-19

FY17 FY19 FY22

3

Business acceleration fuelled by successful execution of key transversal

battlegrounds and active portfolio management...

More from the Core

Expand Beyond

Win the Whisky War

Leverage the Aperitif Opportunity

Boost Prestige Portfolio

Drive Innovation

4

…with performance enhanced by digital transformation (KDPs) throughout region…

Started Planned

Easy 24

Pilot

Vista Lite

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PERNOD RICARD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 486 M 11 260 M 11 260 M
Net income 2022 2 000 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net Debt 2022 7 616 M 8 178 M 8 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 46 008 M 49 401 M 49 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 18 306
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 177,25 €
Average target price 221,80 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-16.38%49 401
DIAGEO PLC-10.80%103 095
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.87%32 193
THAI BEVERAGE2.27%12 335
RÉMY COINTREAU-19.72%9 360
EMPERADOR INC.-15.38%5 113