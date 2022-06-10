Pernod Ricard : The Conviviality Platform stretching growth in USA

THE CONVIVIALITY PLATFORM STRETCHING GROWTH IN THE USA
ANN MUKHERJEE
Chairman and CEO
Pernod Ricard North America
JOHN BARRETT
Chief Commercial Officer Pernod Ricard USA
COVID accelerated existing US market forces
Premiumization
RTDs & Convenience
Agave
On Premise Stabilized
Home Consumption: Cocktails
Rise of E-commerce
2
Portfolio Acceleration and Transformation driving Pernod Ricard successes in the USA
PortfolioInnovation
FY21
9-month
FY22
+16%1
+13%1,2
PricingCapabilities
+
1.
Net Sales Growth
3
2.
c. 3% of USA YTD Net Sales growth impact
Our Vision
PURPOSE
Unlock the magic of human connection
MISSION
Advantage our portfolio to win across consumer occasions by creating magical moments, artfully crafted and easy to enjoy
4
The Conviviality Platform - Connecting Pernod Ricard Global to Pernod Ricard North America
5
