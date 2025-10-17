UBS maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price of €87 after the presentation of its quarterly figures. The analyst believes that Q1 results in America and Europe are disappointing.



Q1 organic revenue is down 7.6% compared to the 7.1% forecast, due to destocking in the United States and underlying weakness in Europe and Latin America. China and India are not as badly affected as expected, the broker points out.



In the medium term (2026/27-2028/29), the group expects its organic sales growth to improve to an average range of +3% to +6%, along with an increase in its organic operating margin.