PERNOD RICARD : UBS reduces its target price

While maintaining its 'neutral' position on Pernod Ricard, UBS has reduced its price target from €153 to €138, a new target implying 10% upside potential for the French spirits giant's shares.



We are broadly in line with consensus on fourth-quarter organic sales, but more cautious on fiscal 2025", explains the broker, who reduces his EPS estimates for fiscal 2025/26 by 4/5%.



