PERNOD RICARD : UBS remains Buy on the stock
'Pernod has announced the sale of around 85% of its strategic international wine portfolio. We expect the transaction to be accretive to growth, but dilutive to EPS by around 1-2%' says UBS.
The transaction involves a large portfolio of well-established international brands, representing an annual volume of 10 million nine-liter cases from three origins (Australia, New Zealand and Spain).
