Pernod Ricard: Wellington Management Group crosses the 5% threshold

February 19, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST Share

Wellington Management Group, acting on behalf of funds and clients, declared to the AMF that on February 15, 2024, it had exceeded the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Pernod Ricard and held, on behalf of the said funds and clients, 5.05% of the share capital and 4.22% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Pernod Ricard shares on the market.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.