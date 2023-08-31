The owner of Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka said that in an environment that remained volatile it expected broad-based net sales growth for the full year 2023/24, with a soft start to the first quarter which started in July, due to a high comparison basis in China and the United States.
The world's second-biggest spirits group said that with recurring free cash flow at 1.653 billion euros, it was offering shareholders a 14% dividend hike to 4.70 euros per share and a new buyback scheme worth 500 million to 800 million euros.
Over the twelve months to June 30, 2023, the firm's profit from recurring operations reached 3.348 billion euros ($3.66 billion), an organic rise of 11%, beating analysts' expectations of a 9.6% rise and company's guidance for around 10%.
Sales reached 12.137 billion euros, an organic rise of 10%, with sales in the fourth quarter alone rising 19%.
