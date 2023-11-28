Pernod Ricard appoints new CEO for North America

Pernod Ricard announces the appointment of Conor McQuaid as President and CEO North America (United States and Canada), effective January 1, 2024.



Conor McQuaid, who has 25 years of experience within the Pernod Ricard Group, will be based in New York. He succeeds Ann Mukherjee, who has decided to devote her time to her family.



Conor McQuaid has held a number of management positions within the Group. As a member of the Executive Committee, he has been Executive Vice President Communication, CSR & Public Affairs since 2022, after having been Executive Vice President Global Business Development and then Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers (Jameson).



Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, comments: ' He benefits from an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of our business and a great deal of operational expertise. His leadership and the decisive role he has played in Jameson's success, particularly in the United States, testify to his ability to carry forward Pernod Ricard's ambitions in North America. '



