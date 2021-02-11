Log in
PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
Pernod Ricard : banks on China and U.S. to help sales return to growth in full year

02/11/2021 | 01:34am EST
PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard said it expected its sales would return to organic growth in full year of 2020/21, thanks to strong demand for its premium cognac and whisky in the key U.S. and Chinese markets.

Pernod, which is the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, cautioned against continued uncertainty and volatility as the COVID-19 crisis weigh on duty-free sales and on alcohol consumption in bars and restaurants.

Pernod, the maker of Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka, reported weaker but nevertheless better-than-expected first-half profits and sales, thanks to tight control over spending.

Double-digit sales growth in China and solid demand in the United States by people staying at home and consuming products and drinks also propped up Pernod's results.

Pernod's fiscal year starts on July 1.

First-half profit from current operations in the six months to Dec. 31 reached 1.595 billion euros ($1.93 billion), an organic decline of 2.4%, which was nevertheless better than analysts' expectations for a 7.9% decline.

Sales reached 4.985 billion euros, representing an organic decline of 3.9%, which was better than analysts' expectations for a 5.4% decline.

($1 = 0.8245 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC -1.00% 2980.5 Delayed Quote.3.56%
PERNOD RICARD -0.40% 163.1 Real-time Quote.4.02%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 436 M 10 227 M 10 227 M
Net income 2021 1 389 M 1 684 M 1 684 M
Net Debt 2021 7 492 M 9 083 M 9 083 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 42 712 M 51 822 M 51 780 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 18 776
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 164,77 €
Last Close Price 163,10 €
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Jean-François Bernard Chief Technical Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD4.02%51 822
DIAGEO PLC3.56%104 473
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.58%35 682
THAI BEVERAGE9.52%15 606
RÉMY COINTREAU3.68%9 586
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC-2.06%3 893
