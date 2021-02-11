Pernod Ricard : banks on China and U.S. to help sales return to growth in full year

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard
said it expected its sales would return to organic
growth in full year of 2020/21, thanks to strong demand for its
premium cognac and whisky in the key U.S. and Chinese markets.
Pernod, which is the world's second-biggest spirits group
behind Diageo, cautioned against continued uncertainty
and volatility as the COVID-19 crisis weigh on duty-free sales
and on alcohol consumption in bars and restaurants.
Pernod, the maker of Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and
Absolut vodka, reported weaker but nevertheless
better-than-expected first-half profits and sales, thanks to
tight control over spending.
Double-digit sales growth in China and solid demand in the
United States by people staying at home and consuming products
and drinks also propped up Pernod's results.
Pernod's fiscal year starts on July 1.
First-half profit from current operations in the six months
to Dec. 31 reached 1.595 billion euros ($1.93 billion), an
organic decline of 2.4%, which was nevertheless better than
analysts' expectations for a 7.9% decline.
Sales reached 4.985 billion euros, representing an organic
decline of 3.9%, which was better than analysts' expectations
for a 5.4% decline.
($1 = 0.8245 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)