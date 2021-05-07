Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pernod Ricard : Corporate Foundation's new location will be open to the...

05/07/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This new space crowns the Group's commitment to artists. It will enable the Foundation, created more than 20 years ago, to continue supporting the contemporary art scene and make it as widely accessible as possible - Art is not complete until it is shared.

Located at 1 Cours Paul Ricard, in Saint Lazare, right in the heart of Paris, this new multidisciplinary venue, whose layout was entrusted to the firm NeM / Niney et Marca Architectes, features a main exhibition space spanning 300m². A 112-seat auditorium and a modular foyer will host conferences, performances and temporary installations. The Pantruchoise team (Franck Baranger, Pauline Labrousse, Nicolas Chatellain and Edouard Bobin) will manage 'Café Mirette', named in honour of Paul Ricard's wife. The entrance to the Foundation, the café will house a library and a bookshop accessible to all, which will provide locals and visitors alike with a warm and friendly place to meet. The Foundation, accessible to all free of charge, will operate as a platform supporting artists, with the same ambition it has had since its creation: to raise the profile of the young contemporary scene in France and throughout the world. To achieve this, it will make even greater use of the resources provided by a global Group that has 86 subsidiaries. In these new spaces, the Pernod Ricard Corporate Foundation will roll out a 'pioneering and audacious' programme according to its Director Colette Barbier. Retaining its human scale, it will continue to nurture this very special relationship it has developed with artists by increasing the opportunities for encounters and interaction. Since opening in 1998, the Foundation has featured more than 1,000 artists, invited by 250 curators as part of 150 exhibitions. Not having its own collection, its identity is shaped by those who bring it to life on a daily basis - artists, curators, authors, intellectuals, and the general public.

For its opening on 19 May, the Foundation will give free reign to artist Bertrand Dezoteux, guest curator of the group exhibition Le Juste Prix until 12 June, in which the real and the virtual collide. Then, between 21 June and 31 July, it will host a personal exhibition by the artist Isabelle Cornaro (recipient of the Pernod Ricard Award in 2010) based on her film making. To add to the artistic experience, the Foundation is also developing a new and interactive virtual gallery to mark the occasion.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard and President of the Foundation, said 'The opening of the Pernod Ricard Corporate Foundation's new location marks another stage in our Group's history, a symbol of our enduring commitment to creation. We are delighted to be able to provide Paris with a new artistic venue in the heart of the vibrant Saint Lazare district, which will contribute to the dynamism of the capital's culture life and to the 'artistic conviviality' that we wish to share as widely as possible.'

Press contacts

Pernod Ricard Emmanuel Vouin / Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34
Antonia Scintilla / Group Philanthropy Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 32

Claudine Colin Communication

Chiara Di Leva / Thomas Lozinski +33 (0) 1 42 72 60 01
chiara@claudinecolin.com - thomas@claudinecolin.com

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the world's No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of 'Créateurs de Convivialité.' As reaffirmed by the Group's strategic plan, 'Transform and Accelerate,' deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 'Good times from a good place.' In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PERNOD RICARD
03:38aPERNOD RICARD  : Corporate Foundation's new location will be open to the...
PU
04/23PERNOD RICARD  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Honeywell, American Express, Intel...
04/23PERNOD RICARD  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/23Resurgent Chinese cognac demand stirs Remy Cointreau's upbeat outlook
RE
04/23PERNOD RICARD  : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
04/23PERNOD RICARD  : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/23PERNOD RICARD  : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/23PERNOD RICARD  : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/23Resurgent Chinese cognac demand stirs Remy Cointreau's upbeat outlook
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 681 M 10 473 M 10 473 M
Net income 2021 1 350 M 1 628 M 1 628 M
Net Debt 2021 7 559 M 9 119 M 9 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 45 476 M 54 823 M 54 863 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 18 776
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 180,47 €
Last Close Price 174,35 €
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Frèdèric Andrè Director-Information Technology Governance
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERNOD RICARD11.19%54 823
DIAGEO PLC13.33%105 841
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.38%35 923
THAI BEVERAGE-3.40%13 369
RÉMY COINTREAU9.65%10 113
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC0.63%4 113