Pernod Ricard : to acquire majority stake in La Hechicera ultra-premium...

Pernod Ricard is pursuing its active portfolio management strategy, part of its 'Transform & Accelerate' strategic plan

Pernod Ricard is delighted to announce the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in La Hechicera, a Colombian ultra-premium rum launched in 2012 by Miguel and Laura, members of the long-established spirit-producing Riascos family, along with their friend Martamaria Carrillo. The family has been in the rum business for three generations with Casa Santana Ron y Licores.

La Hechicera ('The Enchantress') became a gold standard in upmarket rum, thanks to its multi-award winning La Hechicera Reserva Familiar, a blend of rums without added sugar, aged in former bourbon barrels made of American white oak. The brand's unique craftmanship makes La Hechicera one of the most exclusive high-end rums.

Two other experimental and innovative rums have since complemented the La Hechicera range: Serie Experimental # 1, finished in Muscat casks and Serie Experimental # 2, naturally infused with organic banana. The brand is already popular among rum enthusiasts, not only in its native Colombia, but also in several international markets such as Europe and the US, as well as in Global Travel Retail.

Miguel Riascos, the brand's co-founder and Managing Director, declares : 'Due to its previous successful collaborations, Pernod Ricard has shown itself to be the partner of choice for La Hechicera. Pernod Ricard's passion for terroir and its extensive distribution network will ensure that our brand remains true to its Colombian roots and the vision of its creators, while reaching new consumers.'

In recent years, Pernod Ricard has successfully strengthened its comprehensive portfolio of specialty brands from around the world, with partnerships and acquisitions such as German ultra-premium gin Monkey 47, American whiskeys Smooth Ambler, Jefferson's, TX and Rabbit Hole, Mexican mezcals Del Maguey and Ojo de Tigre or more recently Spanish vermouth St. Petroni, among others.

The closing of the transaction, expected in the coming weeks, is subject to certain customary conditions.



Pernod Ricard Contacts

Julia Massies / VP, Financial Communications & Investor Relations +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Charly Montet / Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin / Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34