Pernod Ricard: penalized by anti-dumping investigation in China

January 05, 2024 at 10:29 am EST Share

In Paris, Pernod Ricard and Rémy Cointreau are down 3.5% and 11% respectively, while Diageo is down 1% in London, after the Chinese Ministry of Commerce today announced the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into 'spirits made from distilled wine imported from the EU and packaged in containers of less than 200 liters'.



The China Liquor Industry Association is behind the investigation: this national body believes that 'dumping behavior on imported brandy products originating from the EU is impacting and threatening the domestic brandy industry'.



As a result, the Chinese Ministry has decided to open an investigation as of today, focusing on potential dumping practices between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.





