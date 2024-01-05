Pernod Ricard: penalized by anti-dumping investigation in China
The China Liquor Industry Association is behind the investigation: this national body believes that 'dumping behavior on imported brandy products originating from the EU is impacting and threatening the domestic brandy industry'.
As a result, the Chinese Ministry has decided to open an investigation as of today, focusing on potential dumping practices between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.
