Pernod Ricard: sale of Czech brand Becherovka

December 22, 2023 at 01:13 am EST Share

Pernod Ricard announces that it has signed an agreement to sell the Becherovka brand and associated assets, including the Karlovy Vary production site, to the Maspex group. Subject to the usual conditions precedent, the sale should be finalized by the end of June 2024.



Created in 1807, this Czech bitter uses some twenty aromatic plants and spices. One of the world's leading bitters, it is particularly popular in Central Europe, according to the French spirits group.



The sale of Becherovka is part of an active management of our portfolio, and we are maintaining our strong ambitions in Europe around a tightened brand portfolio", explains Fabrice Audan, General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.