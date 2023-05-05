Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:47:48 2023-05-05 am EDT
214.50 EUR   -0.19%
03:19aPernod Ricard : signs its first sustainability-linked loan for 2.1bn
PU
05/04Slowdown in France's Business Activity Drags Local Bourse Down Amid Fresh ECB Rate Hike
MT
05/04Pernod Ricard to Buy Back Up to EUR300 Million of Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pernod Ricard : signs its first sustainability-linked loan for 2.1bn

05/05/2023 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release 05/05/2023

Pernod Ricard is pleased to announce the signing of its first (sustainability linked) loan totalling euros 2.1 billion in order to refinance in advance an existing facility expiring June 2024.

This sustainability-linked refinancing facility is linked to two environmental commitments:
1. Reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1 & 2) on operated sites, and
2. Reduction of water consumption per unit produced at its distilleries.

These two key performance indicators, included in our 2022 Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, address stringent sustainability challenges for us and our industry.

The transaction is illustrative of Pernod Ricard's commitment to integrate sustainability into its daily operations and financing strategy, in-line with the Group's Sustainability & Responsibility (S&R) Roadmap.

The Group has previously launched two sustainability-linked bond issues in 2022, linked to these same key performance indicators.

The new credit facility has been committed to by 22 banks. It has an initial April 2028 maturity and includes two one-year extension options.

For this transaction, BNP Paribas acted as coordinator and documentation agent. Crédit Agricole CIB acted as ESG coordinator.

This refinancing has been secured at attractive conditions and demonstrates the confidence of Pernod Ricard's banking partners.

Vanessa Wright, Chief Sustainability Officer, declares: "As part of our Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap 'Good Times from a Good Place', we're committed to preserving the world's natural resources by reducing carbon emissions, water consumption and waste throughout our value chain. The Group's recent sustainability-linked facility is another demonstration of our drive to reduce our environmental footprint and protect the natural ecosystems, where we source all the ingredients that make our iconic brands."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PERNOD RICARD
03:19aPernod Ricard : signs its first sustainability-linked loan for 2.1bn
PU
05/04Slowdown in France's Business Activity Drags Local Bourse Down Amid Fresh ECB Rate Hike
MT
05/04Pernod Ricard to Buy Back Up to EUR300 Million of Shares
MT
04/28PERNOD RICARD : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04/28PERNOD RICARD : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/28PERNOD RICARD : UBS remains Neutral
MD
04/28PERNOD RICARD : Deutsche Bank maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/28PERNOD RICARD : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/27PERNOD RICARD : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04/27PERNOD RICARD : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERNOD RICARD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 058 M 13 268 M 13 268 M
Net income 2023 2 458 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
Net Debt 2023 9 108 M 10 021 M 10 021 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 55 043 M 60 566 M 60 566 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,32x
EV / Sales 2024 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 19 480
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 214,90 €
Average target price 225,06 €
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot EVP-Finance, IT & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Kory Beth Sorenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD16.95%60 566
DIAGEO PLC0.95%103 486
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.07%30 967
THAI BEVERAGE-7.30%11 986
RÉMY COINTREAU1.65%8 482
EMPERADOR INC.1.21%5 909
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer