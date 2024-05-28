Pernod Ricard: signs worldwide license agreement with ecoSPIRITS
This agreement will enable the distribution of selected Pernod Ricard spirits brands using ecoSPIRITS' circular packaging technology in establishments worldwide.
The aim of this collaboration is to move towards greater circularity in the spirits industry, a key priority of Pernod Ricard's 2030 social and environmental responsibility roadmap.
Thanks to ecoSPIRITS, products are transported and delivered to establishments in fully reusable 4.5-litre ecoTOTE glass containers, reducing waste and CO2 emissions from the production and transport of bottles and secondary packaging.
