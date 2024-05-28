Pernod Ricard: signs worldwide license agreement with ecoSPIRITS

May 28, 2024 at 12:02 pm EDT Share

Pernod Ricard and ecoSPIRITS announce a new step in their collaboration with the signing of a five-year worldwide license agreement.



This agreement will enable the distribution of selected Pernod Ricard spirits brands using ecoSPIRITS' circular packaging technology in establishments worldwide.



The aim of this collaboration is to move towards greater circularity in the spirits industry, a key priority of Pernod Ricard's 2030 social and environmental responsibility roadmap.



Thanks to ecoSPIRITS, products are transported and delivered to establishments in fully reusable 4.5-litre ecoTOTE glass containers, reducing waste and CO2 emissions from the production and transport of bottles and secondary packaging.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.