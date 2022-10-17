Advanced search
Pernod Ricard : to acquire a majority stake in Código 1530 Ultra Premium and Prestige tequila, strengthening its agave portfolio

10/17/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Press Release 17/10/2022

Pernod Ricard announces today the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a majority shareholding of Código 1530 Tequila, a range of Ultra-Premium and Prestige tequila. This new investment into the fast-growing agave category, mainly driven by the US market, complements the Group's very comprehensive portfolio across price points and occasions.

Founded in 2016 by Ron Snyder, Federico Vaughan and George Strait, the story of Código 1530 tequila, produced in the Mexican state of Jalisco, is based on the transmission of an ancestral tequila recipe following Los Códigos, "the codes" in English. Código tequila has positioned itself within a very competitive category, thanks to the unique quality proposition of its range of Ultra-Premium (Blanco, Rosa and Reposado) and Prestige products (Añejo, Barrel Strength Añejo and Origen Extra Añejo).

Código is already available within 50 states across the US and is at the early stage of its international development with a presence in over 30 markets. Thanks to Pernod Ricard's distribution expertise in ultra-premium & prestige brands and its successful experience in collaborating with entrepreneurs, Código is now poised to accelerate its global development and reach new consumers.

Through this partnership, Pernod Ricard is expanding and diversifying the value proposition of its portfolio of tequila brands, which already includes Olmeca, Altos and Avion. The Group is also adding two new Mezcal references (Código Mezcal Artisanal and Código Mezcal Ancestral) to its market leading Mezcal portfolio built around the Del Maguey and Ojo de Tigre brands. The strengthening of the agave portfolio follows the Group's recent investment in the sotol category through its acquisition of a minority stake in the ultra-premium Nocheluna brand.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said: "Código's range of exquisite tequilas reinforces our offer of Ultra Premium+ agave products in the US, where the category is enjoying a very strong momentum. It is a privilege to partner with Ron Snyder, Federico Vaughan and George Strait with whom we share a common vision for Código 1530 and common ambition to strongly accelerate and strengthen the success of the brand".

For Ann Mukherjee, CEO of Pernod Ricard USA, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Código 1530 into our portfolio, enhancing our agave products offer especially in its upper segment where consumers and connoisseurs are eager to discover brands that combine strong roots with the most exclusive quality. Thanks to our newly enhanced portfolio, we have never been more confident to lead the growth of the spirits' industry within the US market."

For Ron Snyder, "We are thrilled to join forces with such a savvy international powerhouse like Pernod Ricard. Our goal for Código has always been to produce and share the best possible tequila. What started as simply enjoying our tasty tequila with friends in Mexico, quickly grew into an aspiration to share Código with discerning consumers around the world.

To gain the backing of Pernod Ricard is a powerful alliance, and a logical progression that will benefit consumers with an expanded reach through our collaborative growth. We look forward to working closely with Alex, Ann & the Pernod Ricard team as we build our brand globally."

Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisor to Pernod Ricard and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as its legal advisor. Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor to Código and Perkins Coie LLP acted as its legal advisor.

About Código
Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand born from a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico's most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530's tequila and mezcal offerings have been perfected using time-honored customs without ever veering from the historic traditions of including no added chemicals, flavorings, or sweeteners. Passionately produced in Amatitán, Jalisco, MX the rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in the world's finest French Oak Cabernet wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley region. Código 1530 is available in all 50 states, and in over 30 countries world-wide. Learn more at codigo1530.com

Código Contact:
Kaitlyn Dolan / Public Relations Manager Kaitlyn@Codigo1530.com +1(732)882-3841

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard SA published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 18:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
