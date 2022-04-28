Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 11:35:06 am EDT
193.50 EUR   -1.02%
Summary 
Summary

Pernod says India should drop its high foreign liquor taxes

04/28/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on a bottle of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured beverage displayed during French drinks maker Pernod Ricard news conference to announce the company annual results in Paris

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - French spirits giant Pernod Ricard urged India on Thursday to drop its high tax on imported liquor, saying the tariff puts many of its drinks out of reach of consumers.

The 150% tax on imported liquor has long been a sore point for the industry, and poses a "large challenge" for Pernod Ricard, South Asia CEO Thibault Cuny told Reuters in an interview.

"We are in favour of free trade ... 150% in India is far beyond many other markets. It creates unaffordability of certain type of products," Cuny said at Pernod's office on the outskirts of New Delhi.

Asked if the duty should be ditched, Cuny said: "Yes, yes, we should go after zero ... the ultimate objective should be a 0%."

Industry sources say India has kept taxes high on imported liquor as it helps the government generate revenue from alcohol sales and keep consumption in check.

India's $20 billion alcohol market is set to grow by 7% each year, with whiskey and spirits among favourites, IWSR Drinks Market Analysis says, making the country of 1.4 billion people a key growth market for the likes of Pernod and Diageo.

Pernod is the world's second-biggest spirits group and owns several popular brands, including Chivas Regal, Ballantine's and Glenlivet Scotch whisky and Absolut vodka.

SOCIAL ACCEPTANCE

There has been more social acceptance of drinking alcohol in recent years and a growing bar culture in India, so more affluent Indians are consuming premium whiskeys and Scotch brands.

Prices differ across Indian states, but by way of comparison the company says a bottle of Chivas Regal costs around 6,090 Indian rupees ($80) in southern state of Karnataka, compared with about 28 pounds ($30) in London.

During the interview, Jean-Etienne Gourgues, CEO of Chivas Brothers, said such price differentials are "not fair." India is Chivas' biggest market by volume, he added.

Pernod in India operates through more than 30 bottling plants and also has a distillery and winery.

Cuny said India is one of Pernod's "key strategic markets" with a lot of growth potential, adding the company is seeing growth for brands like Ballentine's in smaller towns and cities, beyond the likes of New Delhi and Mumbai.

Import taxes are not the only hurdle to running an alcohol business in India.

India's more than two dozen states each have their own policies to regulate the sector, including requiring companies to seek approval to launch new brands.

"India is probably the most complex market to manage in the world for the industry. That's the reality," Cuny said.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC 0.58% 3989.5 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
PERNOD RICARD -1.02% 193.5 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 326 M 10 883 M 10 883 M
Net income 2022 1 963 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
Net Debt 2022 7 586 M 7 996 M 7 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 50 745 M 53 399 M 53 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 18 306
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 195,50 €
Average target price 217,93 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-7.57%53 483
DIAGEO PLC-1.72%114 227
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.64%31 481
THAI BEVERAGE3.03%12 369
RÉMY COINTREAU-13.04%9 949
EMPERADOR INC.-7.79%5 787